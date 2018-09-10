Hao, 38, was arrested inside the living quarters of the fishing firm in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khanom district.

The Khanom police station was alerted at 6pm when Hao allegedly attacked Mar Mayin, 50, inside the grocery store in front of the pier.

Hao worked on the boats while Mar was employed on the pier.

Hao, who was drunk when he was arrested, told police that he did it out of jealousy.

Friends said the two often quarreled because Hao hated that his wife often talked to other men.

Hao was drinking in front of the shop when his wife came to buy goods and the two quarreled again. He then stabbed her 13 times.

She managed to run out of the shop and Hao followed, hitting on the head with a brick until she lost consciousness. Rescuers rushed her to the Khanom Hospital where she later died.