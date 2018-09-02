Myanmar migrant dead, 12 hurt as bus loses control in Tak

Police said the accident happened at 12.30am on Asia Highway no 12 in Tambon Mae Thor in Tak’s Muang district.

Six of the injured were in severe condition. All the injured were rushed to King Taksin Hospital.

Police said the bus was taking 35 documented Myanmar workers from Tak’s Mae Sot district to Bangkok. The bus lost control on a downhill curve in the road, strayed to the opposite lane, crashed into a concrete barrier and flipped, police said.