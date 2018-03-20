Mutant pig born with a trunk in Thailand

This three-day-old mutant PIG was born looking like a baby elephant – with a tiny TRUNK hanging from its face.

The adorable animal stunned villagers when it was born in remote Nakhon Phanom province.

Residents noticed the little male pig’s deformed face and the strange trunk hanging from his forehead between his tiny eyes.

But the youngster was unable to suckle its mother and the residents began providing round-the-clock care for the pig by bottle-feeding it milk.

Local farmer Nisaa Seehala, 34, said: ”The young pig did not have any strength. He was so weak and couldn’t reach his mother.

”He came out of the womb deformed or handicapped and looks like a little elephant. He doesn’t know it though, I feel so sorry for him.

”He is a wild pig but everyone has been amazed that he looks like an elephant. I wanted to record it to show as evidence of the natural world.”