Muslim villager gunned down in Narathiwat

Rosee Pirisee, 42, a gardener, was shot four times with a shotgun at 8.30pm and died where he fell in Moo 7, Tambon Si Sakhon.

The southern border province’s deputy police chief, Pol Col Suthon Sukwiset, said four spent shotgun shells were recovered.

The gunman was apparently hiding in foliage 30 metres from the house, he said.

Police believe the murder stemmed from a personal conflict and was unrelated to the Malay Muslim insurgency.