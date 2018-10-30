Thai tourism now targeting the Muslim traveller

Muslim Traveller: A special travel application launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to help Muslim travellers in Thailand has been enhanced with translations into Arabic and Bahasa Indonesia. Along with the original Thai and English; this means the application is now available in four languages.

–

Other new features included in the app include prayer timings as well as the important dates in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

–

Launched at the Thailand Travel Mart (TTM) in June 2015, the application is part of the strategy to position Thailand as a Muslim-friendly destination. It is full of valuable information on where to find Halal restaurants, mosques, and various other facilities and services to meet the cultural and religious requirements of Muslim travellers.

–

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “We are very happy with the response this app is generating amongst visitors in the UAE as well as Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. TAT is constantly enhancing its features and content to include the growing number of malls, mosques, health and wellness facilities, attractions, and many other services and facilities catering to the rapidly rising Muslim market.”

–

The application has many useful functions; such as, searching for specific locations, providing details of each place and map navigation. Users can save their favourite places into a personal list. Additionally, the application can run in an offline mode to help users find the information they need in areas where Internet access is limited.

–

The Muslim-friendly destination strategy is primarily aimed at the 240 million-strong Islamic populations of Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, which are expected to grow strongly as the ASEAN integration process advances.

–