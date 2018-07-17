Muslim man killed in drive-by shooting in Pattani

Masore Dueha was shot while riding in a sidecar on a main road in Klang Thung Na village in Kolor Tanyong in Pattani’s Nong Chik district, police said on Tuesday.

He was shot three times in his chest and died at Yarang district hospital.

His wife, Wilailak Yingcharoen, suffered bruises when she fell from the motorcycle holding the sidecar after the shooting.

She told police that the couple were riding home when two men on a motorcycle overtook them and the pillion rider opened fire at Masore before the attackers fled the scene.

Police suspect that the shooting was motivated by personal conflict or was an act of insurgency.