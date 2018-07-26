Police were told the woman had for years received treatment for a mental health issue and had once threatened a relative with a knife, a police source said yesterday.

The woman, whose name has been withheld, reportedly admitted to police that she shot salesman Anuwat Noowan, 28, and says she did it to escape an abusive relationship which she could no longer tolerate. She claims Anuwat often beat her up to force her to have sex with him.

Police Division 5 head Pol Maj-General Mongkol Warunno, who was assigned by the city’s police chief to lead the investigation, said inquiries had found that the couple had been in a secret relationship for more than a month after meeting each other online. He said police would continue to seek evidence to establish whether the motive for the killing was to escape abuse or due to some other reason. Police would also test Anuwat’s body for drugs.