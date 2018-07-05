Murder suspect arrested one day before 20-year case expires

A Trang murder suspect was arrested in Satun on Wednesday, just 24 hours before the statute of limitations on a 20-year-old murder case was due to expire.
Kredis Sombatthong, 41, a resident of Trang’s Yan Ta Khao district, was arrested by Crime Suppression Division police in Satun’s Khun Ka Long district on Thursday under a warrant issued by the Betong Court on January 15, 2003.
He was accused of murdering Thaweep Nookong in July 1998 following a dispute. Thaweep accused Kredis of molesting his girlfriend and Thaweep allegedly stabbed him during the quarrel in Yala’s Betong district.