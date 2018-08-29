Provincial Police Region 6 commander Pol Lt General Tawitchat Palasak said in Phitsanulok on Tuesday that assets worth Bt77.5 million had also been seized, including 14 cars and five motorcycles.

The raids hit 56 locations within Region 6 jurisdiction alone, Tawitchat told reporters. That covers Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Uttaradit and Uthai Thani.

Sting operations meanwhile netted another 12 suspected drug dealers, 328,900 methamphetamine pills and 80 grams of crystal meth (“ice”), he said.

Still at large, though, is the alleged gang leader, Phichit native Panyuwit Prathoom, who is believed to have fled to Myanmar.

More than 9,000 gang members – many recruited via Facebook and Line – work for a network reportedly worth at least Bt100 million.

All it takes to join is a copy of a national ID and a current address. Once this information is verified, the gang delivers the drugs and collects payments through its bank accounts.

Defaulters often face violence, as the gang offers bounties for them to be assaulted.