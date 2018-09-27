Mule escapes as 12m meth pills, half-tonne of ‘ice’ seized in Chiang Rai

Police from the Mae Chan station spotted a pickup truck approaching and then speeding away from their checkpoint on a road from the Myanmar border in Ban Therdthai village in Mae Fa Luang district.

When the pickup driver saw the checkpoint, he reversed at high speed, attempted to make a U-turn and plunged into a ditch.

Police caught up with the stuck truck after the driver had run and disappeared into the dark forest beside the road.

Officers found 63 bags on the back of the pickup, containing an estimated 12.42 million meth pills along with 13 bags of ice weighing 521 kilograms.