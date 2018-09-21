mu Space unveils its futuristic and sleek spacesuit

Bangkok, 21 September 2018

Future astronauts and our space tourism clients will be traveling in style, Thailand-based satellite and space company mu Space announced today. With plans underway to fly the company’s first space tourism clients by 2021, mu Space is now focusing on developing their own futuristic spacesuit.

mu Space has released today a 3D image of the spacesuit that astronauts and their space tourism clients will one day wear when they travel in space and on the moon.

mu Space is developing the next generation spacesuit technology to ensure safer environment for the company’s space tourism clients. The “OO mission” spacesuit, according to mu Space, will also offer astronauts with maximum mobility to maneuver a lunar rover, collect samples, and walk around the moon’s rocky surface.

Based on the 3D image, mu Space will develop a spacesuit technology that incorporates several advancements, including a helmet visor with a head-up display, a touch-screen wrist display, and an embedded exoskeleton.

“The spacesuit will look and function a lot more advanced than those we see today. It’s lightweight, but durable to withstand harsh conditions in space. And as you can see, the design is inspired by Iron Man,” said mu Space CEO and founder James Yenbamroong.

“The spacesuit needs to keep the wearer safe. It needs to give protection from freezing cold, micrometeorites and radiation. It has to supply enough oxygen and remove carbon dioxide. The spacesuit also needs to be lightweight, compact and flexible to wear,” James added.

James says the “OO mission” spacesuit is still in the design stage, and that the actual spacesuit will likely be a bit different than what was unveiled today.

The company still has three years to develop the actual spacesuit before the company flies its first space tourists in 2021.

About mu Space

Founded in 2017, mu Space develops satellite communication technologies to accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things devices and smart cities. It plans to launch its own satellite in 2020 using Blue Origin’s New Glenn space vehicle, and to lead space technology development and encourage new space investments in Asia-Pacific.