Motorist killed in Ayutthaya crash

Pol Capt Panya Amartsena, deputy inspector of Bang Pa-in police station, said the accident happened at 4.30am at the Ua Arthorn Ban Srang Intersection on the Wang Noi-bound Rojana Road in Tambon Ban Srang.

The driver was identified as Phakdee Thongprathuang, 34, an employee of a firm in the Rojana Industrial Estate.

The truck driver, Somporn Saengpong, 38, told police that he was waiting for the green light at the intersection when he heard a loud bang. He climbed down from the truck and after seeing the car embedded in his trailer called the emergency services.