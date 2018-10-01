Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked truck

Police said the accident happened at 9pm in Tambon Rachathewa of Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

The motorcyclist, Russadee Prathumsit, 48, died at the scene.

Police arrested the truck driver, Samreng Phumpaeng, 52, for illegal parking.

Local residents said the lights on the central road reservation had been dark for several weeks and that no one had undertaken repairs despite the area’s proximity to the Bang Phli office of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.