Another day and another piece of disastrous driving on Thai roads.

This moped rider didn’t look before crossing lanes – and was immediately clattered by an oncoming pick-up truck.

Nok Lam, 49, was riding with his wife Kanajan, 42, on the back when he tried to switch three lanes on a motorway August 13 in Chachoengsao.

But he failed to notice the approaching Toyota pick-up truck which slammed on its breaks but could not avoid hitting the couple.

The pair were knocked off the motorcycle and sent skidding across the tarmac. They were collected by the emergency services who took them to hospital to be treated for minor grazes.

The driver, Pongpat Seeyoh, 29, said: ”I was driving home and they came out so quickly.

”I’m glad I have a car with a camera because it shows thy tried to turn right without looking.

”They moved in front of me very suddenly and I used the breaks but could not stop in time.”

