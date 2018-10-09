MotoGP racer slams Thai motorcyclists for riding on Bangkok pavement

Scott Redding, who rides for the Aprilia Gresini Racing team and took part in the Buri Ram MotoGP Thailand race at the weekend, took a selfie video clip on a Bangkok pavement showing several motorcyclists riding after him.

“No thought given here, look at that. Traffic jam, no problem. They … up onto the sidewalk and just go,” the British racer said in the post.

Redding, who has over 249,000 followers on his Instagram page, finished 16th in the MotoGP Thailand race on Sunday.

His post was later shared on the MOTOGP Thailand Family Facebook page on Monday, where it attracted much criticism of the errant motorcyclists from Thai fans of the page, who said the pavement riding incident was embarrassing.