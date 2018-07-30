More than 1.5 million new vehicles registered for Thailand’s roads

Jongrak Kitsamrankhun, deputy director-general of the DLT, said that the total number of vehicles registered from January to June, 2018, under the 1979 Vehicle Act and the 1979 Land Transport Act is 1,614,576, an increase of 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

He said that motorbikes made up the majority of the total at 1,008,486, followed by personal vehicles at 373,063 and pickup trucks at 141,271.

Jongrak said 8,094 taxis and 1,911 motorbike taxis were registered during the same period.

He said the positive trend is expected to continue through the year, attributing the increase to the government’s policies to legalise unauthorised taxis and motorbike taxis.

The administration previously launched the Taxi OK and Taxi VIP campaigns which are aimed at improving the overall quality of taxi services.