Monk stabbed by teen following quarrel on train

A Buddhist monk was stabbed and injured after he quarrelled with a teenager aboard a train early on Wednesday while he was travelling from Lop Buri to Bangkok.

The attack happened at a railway station on Kilometre marker No 11 on Khamphaeng Phet 6 road in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at 5am. The monk was taken to the Ratchawithi Hospital by a policeman from the Bang Sue police station after a taxi motorcyclist took him to the police station to file a complaint. Pol Senior Sgt-Major Uthit Pomsuwan said he rushed the monk to the hospital on his motorcycle after he saw him bleeding.

The monk told police that he traveled from Lop Buri to collect alms in Bangkok and had a verbal dispute with a young man. When the monk got off the train at the station, the young man followed him, then stabbed him once and fled the scene. NTN EP