A large monitor lizard was filmed eating a bird it caught outside a hotel.

The 3ft long reptile was seen in the grounds of The Haven Resort Hotel Ipoh in Perak, Malaysia.

The filmer said: ”This Monitor Lizard had almost eaten up the large bird it has caught. It is a predator, not just a scavenger.”

The long reptile ripped off the birds wings and swallowed it hardly without chewing.