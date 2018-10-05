Mon husband stabbed to death by bike gang, wife injured

The couple’s 13-year-old daughter (name withheld) told police that six men arrived on motorcycles at 10.15pm and stabbed her mother, Cha-em, 39, while she was standing in front of their house and shop in Moo 6 village, Tambon Pak Praek.

The girl said she became frightened, ran into her room and locked it.

Some men tried to break into her room and when her father heard the noise, he rushed over to see what it was all about and was stabbed.

After the men left, relatives rushed the mother to the hospital but the father, Madd, 43, died at the scene.