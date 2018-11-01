Horrifying New Footage: THE helicopter carrying Leicester City’s billionaire owner is seen in a new video moments before spinning fatally out of control.

The horrific clip shows it in the 37 seconds before it dropped below the stadium roof and crashed in a fireball.

The clip was leaked on social media.

The Sun handed it to accident investigators.

Crucially, it captures the section of the flight not covered by CCTV and BT Sport cameras, which had previously emerged.

Aviation expert Jim Rowlands, a former RAF Puma crew member, said: “It is so shocking to see.

“There definitely appears to be a problem with the tail rotor, which is every pilot’s worst nightmare.

“There’s no real coming back from that.

“The pilot has clearly done an incredible job. He’s waited until the helicopter was clear of the stadium then taken it down.”

The clip shows Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter slowly take off and then hover above the King Power Stadium pitch for what witnesses said was an “unusually” long time.



