Horrifying New Footage: THE helicopter carrying Leicester City’s billionaire owner is seen in a new video moments before spinning fatally out of control.
The horrific clip shows it in the 37 seconds before it dropped below the stadium roof and crashed in a fireball.
The clip was leaked on social media.
The Sun handed it to accident investigators.
Crucially, it captures the section of the flight not covered by CCTV and BT Sport cameras, which had previously emerged.
Aviation expert Jim Rowlands, a former RAF Puma crew member, said: “It is so shocking to see.
“There definitely appears to be a problem with the tail rotor, which is every pilot’s worst nightmare.
“There’s no real coming back from that.
“The pilot has clearly done an incredible job. He’s waited until the helicopter was clear of the stadium then taken it down.”
The clip shows Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter slowly take off and then hover above the King Power Stadium pitch for what witnesses said was an “unusually” long time.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:
- Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crashed 200 yards from the King Power stadium at 8.30pm on Saturday
- He was on board with his ex-beauty queen PA Nursara Suknamai and employee Kaveporn Punpare
- Pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz were also on board and all five died following the tragedy
- New footage obtained by The Sun shows the chopper spiralling out of control as it makes it way out of the ground
- Leicester City players and football stars have paid tribute to the owner
- The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the crash after Leicester’s 1-1 draw against West Ham
- Tonight’s Carabao Cup game against Southampton has been cancelled as a mark of respect to Vichai