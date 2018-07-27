The Ban Phue police were alerted to the death of Yutthasart Jampathong, 18, at a curve on the Ban Phue-Ban Khaor road in Moo 3 village in Tambon Ban Phue of Udon Thani’s Ban Phue district.

Resident Somyong Yahad, 40, told police that when he was taking his son to school on his motorcycle, he noticed a strong stench.

He investigated on his way home and found a motorcycle and a bloated body in long grass by the road.

Yutthasart’s father filed a complaint with police earlier this week that his son went missing on July 20.

Yutthasart’s twin, Yutthapong Jampathong, confirmed that the motorcycle and clothes belonged to his brother.

Yutthapong said their father asked Yutthasart to send a document for him on July 20 and he called home at 8pm to say he was having a drink with a friend.

Later that night, Yutthasart but he did not answer his phone. The father waited 48 hours before filing a complaint with the police.

The police said the victim apparently lost control at the curve and hit a tree and was severely injured and died in the long grass.