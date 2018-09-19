The body was found floating at 11.30am at Wat Klang Kret pier in Tambon Pak Kret, in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.

No documents were found on the body, which was clad in black trousers and a white t-shirt.

Police later asked Chin Teh-un, 68, and Mayuree Teh-un, 58, to view the body, whereupon they broke down in tears, saying that they recognised the clothes as belonging to their son, Weerayut Teh-un, 33.

They said Weerayut, a Parliament official, had last been seen standing on Rama IV Bridge at midnight on August 30.

Passers-by said they had seen a man jump from the bridge into the river around that time.

Chin and Mayuree registered a complaint with police about the incident.

The body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police Hospital, pending identity verification.

Weerayut’s parents were asked to fetch the medical records of their son from Pak Kret Hospital, in order to help the institute decide whether the body was indeed that of their son.