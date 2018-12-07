Miss Universe 2018 contestants wear Thai silk for Thai Night dinner

Organizers of Miss Universe 2018 dressed all of this year’s contestants in Thai silk for a “Thai Night” themed welcome dinner at Dusit Thani Bangkok on December 5.

Beauties from 95 countries were dressed in Thai silk from the Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Technique of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand under the concept “Mongkol”, with a palette inspired by the colors of each day as observed in Thai culture; yellow, pink, green, orange, blue, purple and red.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannnavari Nariratana graciously allowed a dress from her SIRIVANNAVARI brand to be worn by Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Another dress from the collection was worn by Miss Universe Thailand 2018, Sophida Kanchanarin, as she led this year’s contestants in a display of the gowns highlighting Thai silk and the designs of 19 top Thai fashion designers.

The contest will be held December 17 at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok.