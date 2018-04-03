Miss Trans Universe Thailand becomes highlight of Thailand’s draft day

Issaree “Natt” Mungman, a trans pageant winner, has become the highlight of Thailand’s draft day, after her photos spread across the internet and local media.

In April, Thai law requires that all male citizens, including transwomen, who have turned 21 that year, must report to their local military draft unit, so Natt showed up to the Kao Panom District unit in her hometown in Krabi province this morning.

“Fulfilling Thai men’s duty,” Natt posted photos of herself at the draft unit on Facebook.

Thai men must volunteer to serve for six months to two years, depending on their education level, or take their chances in a lottery. Since Natt is trans, she was exempt from the draft. The law states that any person eligible for the draft, that can prove they are trans, is exempt from serving — but they still have to show up and report.

Natt was the winner of Miss Trans Universe Thailand 2018, a low-key trans pageant contest held at a Bangkok mall.

“Thanks to all the soldiers. I’ve been treated very well. Everything went fine,” Natt wrote today.

It looks like the pageant queen is embracing that she became today’s highlight, by sharing and thanking local media for featuring her photos.