Ministry wants to fast-track school director appointments

Education Minister Thirakiart Charoensethsilp held a meeting of the Basic Education Commission (BEC) to discuss the vacant posts of directors of schools under the supervision of the Office of BEC.

Currently, the Teachers and Education Personnel Committee is in charge of organising exams to select qualified persons to become school directors.

Thirakiart said the exam process would take too much time so a committee would be formed to study how to amend the regulations. The special panel would come up with new regulations within two months.

The panel would come up with criteria for selecting school directors, Thirakiart added.

If approved, the new regulations would decentralise power to chief education officers of the provinces to transfer and appoint school directors without waiting for approval from the teachers personnel committee, the minister added.