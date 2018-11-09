migrant Gang Rape: A German police chief has warned women not to drink alcohol or use drugs after the gang rape of an 18-year-old girl in Freiburg, Magazine Der Spiegel reports.

“We cannot offer citizens an all-risk insurance [against crime], but I can advise this: Don’t make yourself vulnerable by using alcohol or drugs,” Freiburg’s police chief Bernhard Rotzinger said.

On 14 October a German teen girl was raped by seven Syrians and a man with a German passport. The girl’s drink was allegedly drugged at a techno party and she was gang raped outside the disco.

The terrible incident shocked the inhabitants of Freiburg, a university town in the south east of Germany.

Two years ago the town was also rocked by the rape murder of the 19-year-old German teen Maria Ladenburger by Afghan asylum seeker Hussein K.

Other parts of Germany have been plagued by migrant (sex) attacks as well. After several joggers were assaulted the German TV even advised to choose safe routes, to stay alert and to hold a safety distance of seven meters.

And after the massive sex attack on 1200 women during NYE in Cologne mayor Henriette Rekr said to “stay away from an arm of strangers” and not leave their group of friends, even if they wanted to party.

The focus on prevention is a good thing, but also shows how German authorities and media barely hold the migrant crisis responsible for the disaster that is unfolding in Germany.

Political correctness has caused officials to put the blame for the criminal acts on the women instead of Merkel’s guests.