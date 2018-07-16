Mekong excursion cancelled for stolen SUV

Border Patrol officers spotted seven or eight men with a Toyota Fortuner waiting on the riverbank in Ban Kham Mae Nam Khong, Tha Uthane district, at about 9.30pm.

The cops moved in as a boat modified to ferry vehicles was approaching and the driver of the Fortuner began edging towards it.

On seeing the police, the boat skipper sped back towards Laos side and the men with the Fortuner ran off into the dark.

Police have yet to determine the SUV’s ownership.