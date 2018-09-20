Prapha Wicha, 40, was found dead in tall grass on the roadside about 150 metres from his motorcycle. He was shot three times – in the back, right wrist and right thigh.

His brother, Pirapol Sangloi, 26, told police that he suspected that the gunman might be Pirapol’s rival, known as Yo.

Pirapol said he had attacked and harmed Yo during a brawl with a group of rivals inside a snooker parlour about 500 metres from the shooting scene on Monday night.

Pirapol said he went to the snooker parlour again late on Tuesday night with Prapha accompanying him. When Pirapol saw Yo and his gang, Prapha told Pirapol to leave, saying that he would try to mend the rift between Pirapol and Yo.

Pirapol said he later learned that Prapha had been shot dead.

Pol Colonel Achirawit Thiongchandee, commander of the Nong Khaem police station, said witnesses saw Yo driving his car in a chase after Prapha’s motorcycle and firing at him.

Prapha then abandoned his motorcycle and ran to hide in the tall grass, but Yo got out of his car and shot him before speeding off, Achirawit said.