If you’re going to Thailand soon then you might want to check that you have been properly vaccinated against measles! That’s because it has been reported that Thailand is trying to contain a measles outbreak in the country, particularly around its southern provinces.

According to ABC News, there have been more than 1,500 cases reported since September 2018 and counting. There have also been 14 deaths so far including children as they have not been vaccinated against the disease. Oh no! The main areas which are most affected by the highly infectious disease include Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat as more and more people are rejecting the vaccines that are supposed to protect them from measles. Health officials said that the disease that’s made a dreaded comeback is mainly caused by misconceptions among the Muslim population in regards to the vaccines.