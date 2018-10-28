Masturbator: A man was a‌r‌r‌es‌te‌d after he reportedly ma‌s‌tur‌ba‌te‌d in front of bar hostesses in Pattaya, Thailand, in what was called a “drive-by m‌astu‌rba‌tio‌n.”

The suspect, identified as Jetpinit “Billy” Nonsirach, was captured by the p‌oli‌c‌e while he was at his apartment in Sriracha, Chonburi on October 24, according to Bright TV as translated by Coconuts Bangkok.

Authorities have been looking for the suspect since Monday when he pulled up in front of hostesses at Season Chill bar on Pattaya Soi 3 Road.

One of the women managed to capture the man on camera and said that this was his second drive-by ma‌stur‌bati‌on.

After his a‌rr‌es‌t, the man confessed to the crime and explained that he was simply “horny.”

P‌oli‌c‌e also discovered that the motorcycle was reportedly stolen, to which he admitted that he stole the Yamaha Fino that he used for the crimes

The man told the p‌ol‌i‌c‌e that he often flashes his genitals in front of groups of women when he is feeling aroused, and also claimed that he received treatment for his compulsion in the past, but it was unsuccessful, Thai news outlet Workpoint reported.

While he did commit public indecency, he reassured them that he never had any intentions of hurting women