Market vendor fined for dumping food in sewer

Food sellers at the X-Zyte weekly market have been caught flushing food waste into Pattaya’s sewer system with one fined 1,000 baht.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat said July 18 that vendor Watcharachai Sintanakalabee was cited for littering and creating an untidy area. He was fined 1,000 baht and warned that heavy fines and jail time would result if he were caught again.

City hall inspectors also witnessed several other vendors dumping food waste into sewers, but they were able to escape.

Pinit said the market will now be under scrutiny to ensure litter and food is disposed of properly.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!