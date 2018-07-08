‘Mark’, 14, first the emerge from cave

The first Mu Pa Academy footballer rescued from the Chiang Rai cave has been identified as Mongkhon Bunpiem, 14.
He emerged from Tham Luang Cave at 5.10pm and was examined at a field hospital before boarding an ambulance to an airfield for the helicopter ride to Chiang Rai Prachanukraw Hospital.
Mongkhon, whose nickname is Mark, is a football academy trainee who has played football since childhood and tends to wear football jerseys all the time. His favourite team is Thai League’s Muangthong United.