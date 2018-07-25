Marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom

Rear Admiral Pisit Thongdeelert, commander of the Mekong Protection Unit for Nakhon Phanom, said a patrol vessel spotted a boat approaching the bank in Ban Na Nong Book in Tambon Chaiyaburi of Tha Uthane district.

Four men on the boat then carried seven bags ashore. When the patrol boat approached them to make an arrest, the four sped off in the boat.

The patrol found 350 bars of marijuana in the seven bags, each bar weighing about 1kg.