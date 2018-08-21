Manhunt for ‘sexual-abuse’ dog kidnapper in Rayong

Watchdog Thailand announced on its Facebook page on Monday morning that it had sought help from Ban Pe police station in Rayong after the bitch’s owner had requested assistance from the animal-rights group.

According to Watchdog Thailand, the suspect liked to visit the owner and would bring along food for the dog.

The dog’s owner later found that the man had sneaked in to sexually abuse the animal but, since the family regarded him like a senior relative, it did not initially file a police complaint against him.

But on a later occasion, the man kidnapped the dog in the morning and returned it in the evening, when the bitch was found to have a swollen sex organ.