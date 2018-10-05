Manhunt launched for worker who allegedly stabbed friend to death

Police said the suspect, Thanongsak Ngarmlert, 44, fled after he allegedly killed Somsong Khoonkhunthod, 39, at the victim’s house late on Wednesday night.

Somsong’s wife, Sangwal Batpho, 37, said the suspect stayed at their house and worked for the same construction company as her husband.

She said her husband and Thanongsak drank together in the evening and when the liquor ran out the suspect wanted to borrow Bt100 from her husband to buy more.

Sangwal said her husband refused to lend him the money and told the suspect to go to bed as it was late and they had work the following day.

Sangwal said Thanongsak became angry and kicked her husband who fled into the kitchen. The suspect followed him and grabbed a kitchen knife and killed him before he fled the scene on a motorcycle.