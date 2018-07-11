Manhunt after waitress found murdered in Uttaradit boarding house

Police said Kamolrat Ruangrit, 29, had been killed inside the bathroom of her unit in the province’s Mueang district.

Besides having had her throat slit, she had received more than 10 stab wounds, they said.

By the time Kamolrat’s body was found, it had started decomposing and a doctor determined that she had died about three days ago.

The boarding-house owner, Yothin Chanrungruang, 60, told police that after other tenants were troubled by the smell coming from the room, he had checked and found the body in the morning.

He said Komolrat worked as a waitress and had been renting the room for the past two months, after telling him she was on the run from her abusive husband.

On Saturday, however, her husband traced her to the boarding house and demanded that she return home with him, which she refused to do.

The two then quarrelled, after which she registered a complaint at Mueang police station that her husband had threatened to kill her, Yothin added.