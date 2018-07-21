Release Date: September 14th, 2018
Not Yet Rated |2 hr 1 min
Plot Summary
An outsider seeks bloody vengeance against the sadistic cult leader who destroyed his peaceful existence.
Mandy is set in the primal wilderness of 1983 where Red Miller, a broken and haunted man hunts an unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life.
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré, Richard Brake, Bill Duke
Director: Panos Cosmatos
Genres: Thriller , Horror
Production Co: SpectreVision, Company X, XYZ Films