Release Date: September 14th, 2018

Not Yet Rated |2 hr 1 min

Plot Summary

An outsider seeks bloody vengeance against the sadistic cult leader who destroyed his peaceful existence.

Mandy is set in the primal wilderness of 1983 where Red Miller, a broken and haunted man hunts an unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré, Richard Brake, Bill Duke

Director: Panos Cosmatos

Genres: Thriller , Horror

Production Co: SpectreVision, Company X, XYZ Films