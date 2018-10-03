Manager denies responsibility for drowning of woman in underpass

The manager, who so far remains unnamed, is among five persons summoned to face the charges.

The manager’s lawyer, Khomkhai Sanguannapaporn, who accompanied him to the Prawet precinct to hear the charges, said the underpass belonged to a private company, the contractor who built the estate.

She said she had documents clearly indicating that the contractor had rented the land from the State Railway of Thailand and so was accountable for any damages linked to the underpass it had built for entry to the estate.

She said the estate had also warned people via the Line application not to use the tunnel at the time, and the manager also had earlier helped arrange for the vehicles belonging to other motorists to be towed out of the flooded tunnel.

“My client also joined the diving operation in an attempt to help the victim, but the water was two metres deep and the tunnel was dark, resulting in the death. My client is regarded as a Good Samaritan, so if he faces such an accusation who will dare to do good?”

In addition to the manager, a second estate executive and three security guards were summoned to face the charges. In the early morning hours of September 6, businesswoman Panumat Sae-tae, 41, was unable to escape from her pickup truck after it was inundated in 2.5 metres of water during a storm. Panumat drowned after frantic rescue efforts failed.