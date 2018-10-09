Man with mental disorder killed by train in Buri Ram

Mueang Buri Ram police station was alerted to the fatal accident at 9am.

The victim was identified as Yodrak Paewpolsong, who lived in Moo 15, in Mueang district’s Tambon Chumhed.

Police said the accident happened on the rail line about 3 kilometres before the Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani train reached Buri Ram station.

The village head of Moo 15 told police that Yodrak had a mental disorder and he liked to wander around, talking to himself.