Police were alerted at 4.30pm of the suicide in a storage building at Wat Phone Chai.

The man. later identified as Sitthisak Nam-arsa, 27, from Udon Thani, was found hanged with a nylon rope to a ceiling beam.

A construction worker, Sutee Puangphai, 34, said he had earlier seen Sitthisak walking in meditation three times around the monument of Lord Buddha’s footprint replica before disappearing into a toilet.

Police found that the man has just travelled form Wat Tham Muang Na in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district.

His body was sent for a post-mortem at Dan Sai Hospital.