Man killed when motorcycle hits power pole

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene on Pang-Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong at about 10.45am to find the body of a man who was later identified as 23-year-old Adipong Kongsri.

Police found a burned-out motorbike near the scene that was larger and more powerful than typical scooters.

Police said that Adipong was driving too fast when he arrived at traffic lights and could not stop the motorcycle in time, causing the bike to skid and collide with a power pole.

Adipong was wearing a helmet.