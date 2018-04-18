Man jumps to death after goodbye message on FB

A man posted a goodbye message on his Facebook wall and jumped to his death from the top floor of a 14-storey condominium building in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday night.

The Pak Kret Police Station was alerted at 10.30pm that Khamman Sattabutr, 29, had fallen from the T4 Building of Muang Thong Thani Condominium on Chaeng Wattana Road. Police said Khamman was not a resident of the building but lived in a rented room in an apartment building on Chaeng Wattana-Pak Kret Soi 35. Police said Khamman went up the 14th floor of the building, climbed into the balcony and jumped down.

His wife, Arpakorn Suwanamphai, 29, said her husband had posted a message on his Facebook wall earlier in the night, telling her to hold a funeral service for him at Wat Phasuk Maneechak. The wife said she had had no quarrels with Khamman and he had not complained about any issue.