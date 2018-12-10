Man found hanged after seeing partner with another man

Man Found Hanged: Police have ruled in their investigation that a 27-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself after seeing his long-term partner, who is the mother of his three children, with another man at an entertainment venue in Kathu

Lt Col Somkid Onjan of the Phuket City Police was notified of the hanging at 9am, and arrived at the scene, a rented room in Koh Keaw, behind Isuzu showroom, with fellow police officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation to find the body of Damrong Manjit, 27, from Ranong, hanged by his neck with a nylon rope tied to a ventilation breeze-block in the wall in the kitchen.

Officers estimated that Mr Damrong died sometime between 2am and 8am, but had rescue workers transported his body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further medical examination.

Kattika Jitjam, 22, also from Ranong, told police that she had lived with Damrong for many years and the couple had three children together.

The couple often argued because of Damrong was often jealous.

Police noted in their report that Ms Kattika said, “Last night, I visited a popular entertainment venue in Kathu, and Damrong had sneaked in there to see me at the venue.

“When I got back to the room, we had another fight and then after that I went to the bed in the bedroom while Damrong stayed outside.”

Ms Kattika told police that at 8am this morning, she came out from the bedroom and found Damrong hanged.

“I ran to relatives to ask help and have them bring down his body,” she said.

However, police also noted in their report that Damrong apparently saw Kattika with another man, and so he decided to suicide. The source for that understanding was not noted.

Police did report that they had questioned neighbours and that none of them reported hearing the couple arguing last night or early this morning, but noted that they believed that the door to the rented room was locked from the inside and that Kittika was physically too small to force Mr Damrong to be hanged.

Police noted that Mr Damrong’s relatives had accepted his death as a suicide, and deemed liekwise in their report.

His body has already been handed back to his family for his funeral.