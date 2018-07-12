Man found hanged in Bang Khen

Prachachuen police were informed at 11am that a man was spotted hanging in a tree in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The man was identified as Sompong Lalee, 40. He apparently hanged himself with a power cable by climbing up the tree about two metres above the ground.

An old red bag was found on a tree branch. Police found a towel, writing book and bank account book in the bag.

Workers and residents told police that they had never seen the man.

Police said they would try to locate his family to take the body for religious services.