Man found dead in shack near Suphan Buri fishpond

The body of Somdej Duangjim, 57, was found by a local villager who had come to the pond in Moo 2 of Tambon Salee to fish.

He checked the shack, discovered the body and called the police. A doctor later determined that the man had died some five days earlier.

There was evidence of injuries on the left arm and the left side of the face but no signs of fighting in the shack.

Local residents said Somdej, a native of Roi Et, had been working at a duck farm in the area but had not received his salary and was staying at the hut until he was paid.

Police have awaiting the results of the autopsy before announcing cause of death.