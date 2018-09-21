Man electrocuted in Satun allegedly trying to steal kratom leaves

Ekkarat Yalaela, 20, was found dead with his left hand resting on electrified barbed wire at a house belonging to Wiangsak Kaewkhiew in Ban Phung Palm in Tambon Nikhom Pattana.

A doctor detemined that the young man died about three days ago.

Police found that the barbed wire was electrified and there was a kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) tree on the property. The owner does not live at the house.

Police believe the owner put the live wire around the house to prevent youngsters from stealing his kratom leaves.

Police said they will summon Wiangsak, who was on a trip, to face charges of having narcotics in his possession and illegally putting up electrified barbed wire that killed another person.