Man dies in condo car park with charcoal at his side

Following the 2am report of a dead body being discovered by a relative in the condominium’s fourth-floor car park, Sutthisarn precinct’s deputy inspector Pol Lieutenant Siyaporn Kaewmaneeprod led forensic officers, a medical examiner and rescue workers to the scene.

They found the body of a 36-year-old Thai man in a white Honda City sedan’s driver’s seat, which was tilted back. Also in the car was a traditional Thai charcoal stove made of clay with only burned out ashes remaining, along with two empty cans of beer.

They sent the body for autopsy at Ramathibodi Hospital to determine the cause of death.

A police check of CCTV footage found that the man drove into the spot and parked at around 2pm on Monday. There was no movement until a relative found the body.

Police have not released the man’s name.