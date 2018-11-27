The alleged thief, Sorawit Somboon, 55, suddenly collapsed and remained lying in front of the Phaya Sriphuchong Mukda Nagaraj statue in Mukdahan’s Wan Yai district shortly after he broke the box and stole Bt29,639.50.

After police helped him up and took him to the station, Sorawit told them he had tried to run away after the theft but had felt something holding him until he could not breathe, and so he collapsed and lay there helplessly.

Some Thais believe there are fearsome Mekong River-dwelling guardian spirits, or naga, that manifest themselves as giant serpents.