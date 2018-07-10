The victim is in critical condition.

The suspect, Nim Thinyaem, told police that he was drunk and spotted the old woman sitting alone in front of her house in Moo 4 village in Tambon Nam Bor Luang in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district.

Police said the suspect slashed the throat of the woman and grabbed her gold necklace and Bt10,000 in cash before being quickly arrested while trying to flee.

The suspect served a previous jail term in Pattani for robbery and assault.