Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Chon Buri

The fleeing car was stopped by police on the Suk Prayoon road in Tambon Kood Ngong, Panas Nikom district soon after the 1.30am accident.

The driver was named by police as Anuwat Permpoon, 41, a resident of Chon Buri’s Bothong district.

Police said he appeared drunk and was later found to have a blood-alcohol level higher than the legal limit for driving.

The accident happened on the Panas Nikom-bound Suk Prayoon road in Tambon Map Pong, Panthong district.

Somkid Pransua, 35, a woman, died at the scene, while a man, Apirat Phothong, 28, died on his way to Panthong Hospital.

Anuwat told police that the motorcycle had cut in front of his car and he could not avoid it.

He also claimed he carried on driving because thought the motorcyclists were only slightly injured so he didn’t bother to check on their condition.